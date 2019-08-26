× Oklahoma father allegedly high on drugs as young son drowns, arrested on murder charge; stepmom also arrested

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A couple now faces murder charges after a four-year-old boy drowned in northeastern Oklahoma earlier this month. Officials say the father was allegedly on drugs before going to the lake.

The incident happened August 13 when officials responded to the Toppers area at Fort Gibson Lake on a call of a four-year-old who had reportedly drowned.

The child, Steven Powers III, was administered CPR and then flown to a hospital in Tulsa. Sadly, the boy died two days later.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned the boy’s father, Steven Powers II, 29, was allegedly under the influence of drugs while taking care of the boy and another small child.

Officials say evidence shows that his wife, Tina Powers, 35, knew her husband was under the influence of drugs and left the children in his care alone.

The sheriff’s office says Steven Powers II allegedly admitted to taking illegal drugs before going to the lake and that he was “high” when he was left alone with the children.

Authorities say Tina Powers “admitted to investigators that the 4-year-old victim could not swim and was in the water when she left him with her husband, and that neither of the children were wearing water safety devices, such as life jackets or floaties.”

She also allegedly admitted that she knew her husband was under the influence of drugs when she left to go to the store.

According to KJRH, Tina Powers is the child’s stepmother.

On August 23, investigators with the sheriff’s office obtained and executed arrest warrants for the couple for the charge of second-degree murder.

Their bond was set at $250,000 each.