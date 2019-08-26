Oklahoma game wardens investigate illegal deer case

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Game wardens in Ponca City are investigating an illegal deer case.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, a young buck was poached sometime during the night on August 23 and early the next morning.

Officials say it was shot with a rifle and dumped on the east side of Kaw Lake Dam.

Evidence from the scene was collected, including boot prints and DNA.

Game wardens are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information, call Game Warden Larry Green at (580) 761- 4097 or Spencer Grace (580) 761-6565.

You can also call Operation Game Thief and remain anonymous at 1-800-522-8039.

A cash reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered.

To view the post click here. (Warning: The post may be considered disturbing to some viewers.)