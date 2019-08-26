× OSBI: Man still missing after five years

ALVA, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man last seen five years ago is still missing.

According to the OSBI, Travis Murrow, of Alva, was last seen near Canton Lake on August 24, 2014, at an associate’s residence.

The OSBI says Murrow “traveled the rodeo circuit in the area and had many associates in the rodeo world.”

Murrow’s vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area in Dewey County that same night.

OSBI officials say he was on his way to either Oakwood or Seiling to see one of two former girlfriends who lived in the area.

However, Murrow did not arrive at either location.

He last communicated via cell phone with one of the former girlfriends shortly after 10 p.m. on the night of August 24.

At the time of his disappearance, Murrow was 40, and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information, call OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.