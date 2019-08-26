OU announces traffic, parking changes ahead of football season

NORMAN, Okla. – The start of college football season is just around the corner, and university officials say there are a few changes that Sooner fans need to know before kickoff on Sunday.

Officials say the University of Oklahoma is making changes to game day traffic and parking to allow traffic to flow more efficiently.

University leaders say traffic along Felgar Street will now allow cars to travel in both directions, but street parking will no longer be allowed on Asp Avenue or Felgar Street on game days.

OU fans can still set up their tailgates at 12 p.m. on the day before the scheduled football games.

However, any cars left unattended along Asp and Felgar after midnight on the night before home games will be towed.

Click here for OU’s tailgating policy.

Officials say that fans who plan to tailgate ahead of the season opener will need to be aware of a community event that is planned for Aug. 31, which will affect traffic patterns.

The Sooners will kick off the 2019 season at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.