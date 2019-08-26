Search underway for fugitive in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – Law enforcement officials are looking for a fugitive in northeastern Oklahoma who has federal and state warrants out for his arrest.

According to FOX 23, Tulsa County deputies and U.S. Marshals are searching for Luis Rosales.

Officials were looking for Rosales in the southern part of Tulsa County and northern Okmulgee County near 211th Street South and Yale overnight.

It is believed he is in the area near Mounds and Liberty.

Authorities say Rosales is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.