Sweet and salty: Blue Bell releases brand new flavor

Blue Bell has launched a brand new flavor that will satisfy not only your sweet tooth, but your salty cravings, too!

On Monday, Blue Bell announced their newest ice cream flavor: Salted Caramel Cookie.

The company describes the flavor as a “rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.”

“Our new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is a perfect combination of sweet and salty,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “What makes this flavor stand out from all of the others is the cookie. The vanilla crème filled cookie balances the caramel ice cream and salted swirl perfectly.”

The new flavor is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.