× Three arrested after stolen ballistic vests, tasers, firearms and badges found

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation after stolen items ranging from tasers, ballistic vests and more were found.

On July 28, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office started investigating a pattern of burglaries to various law enforcement agency vehicles.

Officials say stolen items were found, including badges, firearms, ballistic vests and tasers.

Shawn Maclean, 34, Destiny Webster, 21, and Dennis Nichols, 20, were arrested in connection to the thefts.

Officials say Nichols was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant and charges related to this case are pending.

Maclean’s bond is set at $256,000 and was booked into jail on complaints of receiving stolen property – two counts, obstruction, possession of a short-barreled rifle and concealing stolen property.

Webster’s bond is set at $250,000, she is was booked on complaints of obstruction, compounding/concealing a crime, receiving stolen property and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office worked the investigation with help from the Midwest City Police Department, Choctaw Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.