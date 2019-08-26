Two arrested for murder after body found in Craig County ditch

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say two people are in custody following the murder of a 28-year-old man.

On August 19, officials say a body was found in a ditch near 4430 Road and 350 Road, just north of the Mayes County line in Craig County. Investigators ultimately identified the victim as 28-year-old Christopher Boren.

No other details about Boren’s murder have been released.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Boren’s exact cause of death.

On Sunday, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 63-year-old Dale Eugene Warren and 31-year-old Johnny Lee Arnold on complaints of first-degree murder.