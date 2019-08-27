Live Interactive KFOR Radar
2-year-old girl killed at suburban Illinois mall

Posted 9:38 pm, August 27, 2019

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl at a suburban mall south of Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was with her aunt inside an Akira store at the Orland Park Mall before 2 p.m. when something fell on top of her, according to WGN. An Orland Park spokesperson said something, possibly a fixture, fell onto the head of the little girl, critically injuring her.

The entrance to the store on the first floor was blocked off.

A doctor and nurse, who were shopping in the mall, rushed to help before paramedics arrived on the scene.

They took the  2-year-old to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead.

Akira's Co-owner Eric Hsueh said: “We are devastated by this tragic event. We are working to collect all the information.”

