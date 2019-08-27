Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather closings and delays

As opioid settlements grow, so do questions about the money

Posted 4:54 pm, August 27, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s legal fight against the opioid industry has racked up settlements and judgments of nearly $1 billion.

As the numbers keep rising, so do concerns over how that money will be spent.

Experts say the $572 million judgment issued Monday against consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson could pay for a year’s worth of statewide drug-treatment efforts. But the company has already announced plans to appeal, which could tie up the money for years. Meanwhile, addiction counselors worry about when their clients might get more help.

An Oklahoma judge ordered the payment after ruling that Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis. The judgment was more than twice the amount Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma agreed to pay in a separate settlement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.