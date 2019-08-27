Choctaw Middle School football field, nearby neighborhoods damaged in storm

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc on much of central Oklahoma – and in Choctaw, the middle school football field and nearby homes were no exception.

The Choctaw Middle School P.E. gym roof was tossed onto the football field by strong winds.

With the season starting up, now middle and high school players will have to do some sharing.

“We have a practice field at the high school they can use so we`ll probably bus the kids over to practice and assess the damage and see if we have to reschedule games at the high school field or possibly some other facility,” said Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools Superintendent Jim McCharen.

He says out of the district’s nine schools – almost all of them reported some leaks but this damage to the P.E. building and middle school football field was the only major damage.

“It had an old roof and the roof that is laying out on the football field now was a standing c metal roof that was installed about 10 years ago,” McCharen said.

Damage to the building’s floor was minimal – but the remaining roof is leaking so gym class will have to be temporarily moved as well.

“So we`ll just regroup and come up with a plan,” said McCharen.

They`re just thankful no one was hurt.

“It happened at ten o`clock at night with school not being in session so that`s a good thing,” he said.

In a nearby neighborhood, folks are thankful as well.

“It`s a big tree, a very big tree and we were just lucky it didn`t fall on the house or the shop so we`re fortunate,” said Misty Gindhart.

She and her husband Matt were hard at work cleaning up her grandparents’ yard.

“Her grandparents, they can`t get around as well as they used to,” Matt Gindhart said. “So we`re able and we thought we`d come give them a helping hand.”

The two – like many other helpful Oklahomans year after year – doing their best for others after the storm.

The school is hopeful insurance will cover all of the damage.

They will closely inspect the field for small debris before any students are allowed back on it.