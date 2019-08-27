× Cleanup begins for metro businesses impacted by severe storms

DEL CITY, Okla. – Some businesses were damaged and many trees were uprooted during overnight storms Monday.

“I’m thinking, you know, typical morning, you know, power outage,” Brandon Gillispie, who works in Del City, told News 4.

However, Gillispie quickly learned it wasn’t exactly typical. Nearly 100,000 OG&E customers were without power Monday night and well into Tuesday morning following overnight storms.

“We cannot open our store on 59th and Sooner Road because there’s no power and our meat could go bad. So we have to throw everything out,” Carley Brown said.

Other businesses, like the Dollar Tree at SE 15th and Sunnylane, are now dealing with severe damage from high winds.

“My first reaction was, are we shoppable, because I couldn’t tell if it affected the inside of our building or anything like that,” Lawrence Davis, the store manager, said.

Thankfully, they only had a few small water leaks inside. However outside, the entire storefront was ripped off the building.

“I did get a call from them and they said we didn’t have power. So, I said close up and leave as soon as you can,” Davis said.

Down the road at the Del City Huey Long Community Center, part of the roof caved in.

Over at A&H Automotive, the powerful winds tore their almost 30-year-old sign right out of the ground.

“We’ve had tornadoes close to here, big storms, so, it’s just time to get a new one I guess,” James Holland, the owner of A&H Automotive, said.

Others woke up to aftermath at their homes with large trees uprooted and tree limbs scattered throughout many neighborhoods as most of the city still sits in the dark.

“I’ve been here three years and I’ve never seen any damage like this. It’s like a mini tornado just came through and whipped a bunch of stuff out,” Brown said.

Thankfully, there are no reports of any serious injuries.