Damage left behind after strong, severe storms move across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Strong storms wreaked havoc for thousands of Oklahomans Monday night bringing hail, high winds and heavy rain.

Damage left behind

Tornado Warnings were issued for Logan County and Oklahoma County and the National Weather Service will survey any damage to determine if a tornado touched down in those areas.

Tornado near Edmond earlier this evening https://t.co/y704fcl0Uo — Corey Inmon (@CoreyInmon) August 27, 2019

In Del City, a Dollar Tree near SE 15th and Sunnylane was hit by the storm.

The front of the store collapsed and one car was damaged.

STORM DAMAGE: This is the most severe damage we’ve seen from storms overnight. The entire front of this Dollar Tree on SE 15th in Del City has collapsed over. #okwx @kfor pic.twitter.com/zvzdzvRkY4 — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) August 27, 2019

A church near SE 29th and Sunnylane in Del City also had a roof collapse and the Del City Community Center’s roof was peeled back.

Del City fire officials say multiple trees and branches were left scattered across the city, blocking roadways.

There have been no reports of any injuries from the storms at this time.

Water rescue

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a water rescue just before 9:30 p.m. at Lake Overholser Dam.

Fire officials say when crews arrived, they heard someone yelling for help and were able to lower a life vest to the victim.

“The severe storms and heavy lightning made this rescue particularly dangerous for firefighters and Dive Team members,” said Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Members of the Dive Team rappelled down the dam, placed the victim in a safety harness and removed him from the water.

The victim was checked by paramedics on the scene, but was not transported to a hospital.

There were no injuries to any firefighters.

Fire officials say the victim told firefighters he was fishing with friends when the water current began to increase, leaving him unable to get to the shore.

Firefighters also responded to more than a dozen lightning strike calls and multiple powerlines down, as well as several house fires and commercial fire.

Power outages

Thousands are without power Tuesday morning following strong storms across the state.

According to OG&E’s System Watch at around 7:00 a.m., more than 90,000 people are without power.

Crews say they are aware of the outages and are working to restore power.

School closings

Schools across the metro have closed Tuesday due to power outages.

