× Deputies investigating after man’s body found following home explosion

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – A homicide investigation is underway in Comanche County after a man’s body was found inside a home that exploded.

This past weekend, fire crews rushed to a home near Lawton.

When they put out the flames, they discovered a man’s body inside the home.

At this point, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the victim’s identity or exact cause of death.

However, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office says it is treating the case like a homicide since the home didn’t have working utilities at the time of the explosion.