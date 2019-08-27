Exclusive: Metro family taking legal action after son with autism allegedly raped in state custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro family is taking legal action after they say their son, who has autism, was raped in a state-funded boys home.

The home is run by Speck Homes for Boys, an organization News 4 reported on in 2016 when multiple other rapes were investigated by Oklahoma City Police.

This latest sexual assault was caught on surveillance video inside the home on Lincoln near the State Capitol.

News 4 isn't showing Susan's face to protect her son's identity.

She believes her son was targeted by an 18-year-old who'd just been convicted of first-degree rape in Tulsa County in January.

Susan's son is just 14.

"From what I understand, this other boy came into the room and asked him for sex and said if he did not do it with him he would tell us, his parents, that he was gay... and so he did," Susan said.

The assault was captured on surveillance video.

Susan's attorney says it went on for 30 minutes.

"The predator would, on tape, walk and look around the corner to see where the staff was,[whether] anybody was watching, then return to continue the assault of this boy​," attorney Cameron Spradling said.

​"I was very angry. I knew he wasn't being watched, wasn't being supervised, and neither was anyone else, or that wouldn't have happened," Susan said.

Susan says her son was kept confined to a plastic folding chair in the dining room of the home due to a medical condition.

This isn't the first rape at this group home.

News 4 reported on another back in 2016 and interviewed a former Speck Homes employee who criticized the company for not supervising the boys.

"Speck Homes is not a safe environment," the former employee said.

Susan's son was in state custody after being charged with assault stemming from an incident at school. ​

"I believe they put him somewhere there's a bed available without considering what kind of place it is, what kind of other children are there with crimes greater than my son's​," Susan said.

The Speck Homes director, Mike McPherson, would not go on camera, but sent us a statement saying in part, "The health and safety of our boys is top priority... We took immediate steps to ensure the safety of all involved parties."

​That's a different story from Susan's.

She says she was kept in the dark about how badly her son was hurt.

"I didn't even know he'd gone to the hospital until the next day when one of the directors of the facility called and said he'd been examined, and [the rape] did happen​," Susan said.

Speck Homes gets money from the state to house boys in DHS and OJA custody.

News 4 inspected its tax records, and it receives more than $2 million in appropriated money each year.

Susan and her attorney are planning to file a tort claim against the state soon.