Former Oklahoma teacher pleads guilty to rape

MADILL, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher pleaded guilty to rape earlier this week.

Tasha McCuan, a former elementary school teacher in Kingston, was facing three counts of second-degree rape.

Officials believe McCuan allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with at least one male high school student, reports KTEN.

At the time, Kingston Public Schools issued a statement saying:

“Kingston Public School obtained the former employee’s resignation prior to the beginning of this school year. Concerns about the actions of the now former employee came under the jurisdiction of law enforcement authorities. The district has very limited knowledge as to how the investigation has progressed. Kingston Public Schools primary focus is the safety of our students and ensuring they receive the best education possible.”

In March 2018, McCuan pleaded not guilty at her court appearance.

According to KXII, on Monday, in a blind plea, two of the three charges were dropped by the state.

McCuan pleaded guilty to second-degree rape.

Sentencing is set for October 7 and could face a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.