Harrah police investigating string of vehicle break-ins

HARRAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins.

On August 23, the Harrah Police Department posted on Facebook saying there have been break-ins in their community.

The department released some tips to help keep your property safe.

Be sure to lock your vehicle doors.

If your vehicle has an alarm, be sure to activate it.

Roll-up/shut all windows and sun/moon roofs.

Don’t leave valuables (money, mobile devices, purses, wallets and etc.) in plain view. Take them inside with you.

Park in a well-lit area and in-view of your security camera system, if you have one. Arm/turn on the security cameras.

If you have any information, call police at (405) 454-1203.