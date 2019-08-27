Harrah police investigating string of vehicle break-ins

HARRAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins.
On August 23, the Harrah Police Department posted on Facebook saying there have been break-ins in their community.
The department released some tips to help keep your property safe.
- Be sure to lock your vehicle doors.
- If your vehicle has an alarm, be sure to activate it.
- Roll-up/shut all windows and sun/moon roofs.
- Don’t leave valuables (money, mobile devices, purses, wallets and etc.) in plain view. Take them inside with you.
- Park in a well-lit area and in-view of your security camera system, if you have one. Arm/turn on the security cameras.
If you have any information, call police at (405) 454-1203.