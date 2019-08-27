Live Interactive KFOR Radar
HazMat, first responders on scene of train vs. semi near downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders have called HazMat to the scene of a semi turned on its side after being hit by a train east of I-235 near Reno.

Crews were called to the tracks near the Dolese Facility on East Reno just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Luckily the driver of the truck seems to be unharmed.

Scanner traffic indicates the semi was hauling timber at the time of the accident.

This is developing news. We will keep you updated.

