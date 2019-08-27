Holgorsen, Hurts and How The Two Almost Teamed Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen has wasted no time giving Oklahoma plenty of bulletin board material ahead of their season opener on September 1st.

First Holgorsen stated that his team was planning on coming back from Norman with a win at an event. He followed that up by poking a little bit of fun at Lincoln Riley's emoji depth chart heading into the season. Riley brushed it off by saying it was because there were still some spots being decided by the team at practice this week.

However, Holgorsen didn't hesitate to mention how much respect he has for Jalen Hurts. Hurts chose to play at OU after meeting with Maryland and Miami for the upcoming season. But Holgorsen also took a crack at landing Hurts while he was at West Virginia. It obviously didn't work, but Holgorsen was still complimentary about Hurts.

Although he added, "he's just one player." You can hear Holgorsen's full comments on Hurts in the video above.