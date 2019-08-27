License plate design competition featuring monarch butterflies open for voting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A specialty license plate design competition introduced by The Nature Conservancy, featuring the monarch butterfly, is now open for voting!

From now until September 8, the public can vote for their favorite of seven monarch-themed license plate designs.

The designs were created by local design firms including Bold Multimedia, Cubic Design, The Lowe Group and Rick Sinnett.

On May 23, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 170, which authorized the creation of a monarch-themed specialty license plate to honor and raise awareness about the Monarch butterfly and efforts to save the pollinators in the state.

The winning design will be announced on September 12 and submitted to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

