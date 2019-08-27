Man fishing at Lake Overholser rescued by firefighters after water current rises

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is safe following a water rescue at a metro dam Monday night.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a water rescue just before 9:30 p.m. at Lake Overholser Dam.

Fire officials say when crews arrived, they heard someone yelling for help and were able to lower a life vest to the victim.

“The severe storms and heavy lightning made this rescue particularly dangerous for firefighters and Dive Team members,” said Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Members of the Dive Team rappelled down the dam, placed the victim in a safety harness and removed him from the water.

The victim was checked by paramedics on the scene, but was not transported to a hospital.

There were no injuries to any firefighters.

Fire officials say the victim told firefighters he was fishing with friends when the water current began to increase, leaving him unable to get to the shore.