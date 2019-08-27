Schools across the metro closed Tuesday due to power outages

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma school districts are closed Tuesday due to power outages.

The state’s largest school district, Oklahoma City Public Schools, has cancelled all classes and evening activities for students and staff.

School officials say they are experiencing loss of power at multiple school’s and the district’s Operations Center.

Mid-Del Public Schools will also be closed Tuesday and all evening activities are cancelled.

School officials say the closure is due to multiple schools being without power.

In Norman, two schools are closed due to power outages: Kennedy Elementary and Irving Middle School. The rest of the district’s schools will be open.

Guthrie Public Schools are open and schools will be in session. However, school officials say transportation could be delayed due to damage from the storms.

Other school closings/late openings:

Bethany Public Schools

Putnam City Public Schools

Rose State College – opening at 10:30 a.m.

