Newcastle police looking for man in connection to unauthorized use of stolen credit card

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Newcastle police are looking for a man in connection to the unauthorized use of a stolen credit card.

According to Newcastle police, the victim told police his wallet was stolen in Oklahoma City and someone attempted to use one of his credit cards at the Newcastle Walmart on July 23 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The male suspect was dropped off in the back of the parking lot by a white pickup truck.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, call police at (405) 387-5525.