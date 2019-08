× NWS: NW Edmond tornado at least EF1

EDMOND, Okla. – The National Weather Service in Norman has determined Monday night’s tornado through Seward and northwest Edmond was at least an EF1.

We're rating last night's Seward-NW Edmond tornado as at least EF1. We're still gathering information, so, as always, this rating is preliminary and subject to change. #okwx — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) August 27, 2019

Tornado Warnings were issued for Logan County and Oklahoma County around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Tornado near Edmond earlier this evening https://t.co/y704fcl0Uo — Corey Inmon (@CoreyInmon) August 27, 2019

The National Weather Service says they are still surveying the damage and the rating is subject to change.