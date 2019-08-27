× Officials investigating after body found in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities responded to Belle Isle Lake near NW 53rd and Classen Tuesday morning.

According to Oklahoma City police, initial reports indicate the victim, possibly a transient, did not suffer any traumatic injuries and may have died of a natural cause or drowned in the creek by accident.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation.