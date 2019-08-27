× Officials investigating NW Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened near NW 25th and I-44 just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Oklahoma City police, officers responded to an alarm call in the area.

Two officers, Sgt. Kristopher Gellenbeck and Officer Justin Westfahl, arrived at the scene and knocked on the front door of the address.

Officials say officers could see a man, James William, 52, come towards the front door with a gun pointed at them.

The officers retreated and fired their weapons at Williams.

Williams then retreated further back into the house and later came outside.

Police say Williams was the homeowner of the residence.

No one was injured during the incident.

Gellenbeck, with 5 years and 11 months of service, and Westfahl, a recruit, were placed on paid administrative leave.

No other details have been released.