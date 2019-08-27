Officials providing tips to Oklahomans left without electricity

OKLAHOMA CITY – While crews work feverously to restore power to thousands of Oklahomans, Oklahoma City fire crews are warning residents to use caution when you’re left without power.

On Tuesday morning, OG&E said that more than 90,000 customers were without power, and most of those outages occurred in the Oklahoma City area.

Since there are so many people without power, Oklahoma City firefighters are providing a few tips that might prove useful to residents without electricity.

Officials say you should stay away from power lines and anything they touch. Also, if you plan to use a generator, they should be used in well-ventilated areas that are away from all doors, windows and vent openings.

If you are using a generator, turn them off and let them cool down before trying to refuel them. Customers should also always store fuel away from the generator.

Fire crews say you should never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open. Also, it’s a good idea to have carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

If you are without power, health experts warn that the food in your fridge might go bad before electricity is restored.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the refrigerator will keep food cold for up to four hours if it is unopened, while a full freezer will keep food cold for up to 48 hours if left unopened.

Experts suggest buying dry ice or block ice to keep things cold for prolonged periods of time.

OG&E says they are bringing in multiple crews to help restore power as quickly as possible. However, they say it could take multiple days because power outages are so widespread.