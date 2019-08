× Oklahoma City Council votes to honor Kings of Leon

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local band will soon be honored with a street in downtown Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council voted unanimously to honor ‘Kings of Leon’ with a street.

Officials say part of California, between Joe Carter Ave. and Charlie Christian Ave., in Bricktown will soon be known as the ‘Kings of Leon Lane.’

The street dedication is expected to take place Sept. 27.