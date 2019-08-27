Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Oklahoma City elementary schools chosen for Ripken STEM Centers

Posted 5:09 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, August 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is being called a transformational step for 33 public elementary schools in Oklahoma as organizers plan to build new Ripken STEM Centers in each school.

Each center will feature trained teachers and hands-on technology for STEM learning.

The centers are possible thanks in part to the generosity of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools and a few other sponsors.

For more information on the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, visit the foundation’s website.

