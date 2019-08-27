Oklahoma high school student arrested after allegedly making threat

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A high school student was arrested in northeastern Oklahoma after police received an anonymous tip of possibles terrorist acts being committed at the school.

The student allegedly admitted that he was not serious about the threats to the school, “but was hoping his threats would have him expelled from school,” according to the Examiner-Enterprise.

Bartlesville police arrested the student Monday afternoon.

Officials say the student was not in possession of a weapon at the time of his arrest.

The student reportedly said he was sorry for his actions and was arrested on a felony charge of terroristic threats.

