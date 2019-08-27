OSU Loses Cowboy Back Boomer for 2019 Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Oklahoma State's more impressive freshman, Grayson Boomer, will miss the 2019 season with a torn ACL.

The injury occurred last week in practice while Boomer was on the scout team. The injury was first reported by Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World.

Boomer had worked his way to third on the depth chart this off-season. That despite being a freshman. The Collinsville native trailed only Jelani Woods and Logan Carter on that chart.

Boomer, who signed with OSU last signing day, chose the Cowboys over the likes of OU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Nebraska, LSU and others.

No word on when Grayson will return to full football activities.