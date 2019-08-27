Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather closings and delays

PHOTOS: Severe storms topple trees, damage homes across metro

Posted 10:43 am, August 27, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – As severe storms moved across the state on Monday evening, strong winds toppled trees and caused devastating damages to some properties across the metro.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.