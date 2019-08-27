OKLAHOMA CITY – As severe storms moved across the state on Monday evening, strong winds toppled trees and caused devastating damages to some properties across the metro.
PHOTOS: Severe storms topple trees, damage homes across metro
-
Damage left behind after strong, severe storms move across Oklahoma
-
Strong storm leaves damage in Oklahoma City metro
-
Video: Several tornadoes touch down across Oklahoma
-
Thousands without power following strong storms
-
Oklahoma residents, businesses encouraged to report storm damage through new tool
-
-
Northwest Oklahoma City suffers damage from severe storms
-
NWS preliminary reports: More than a dozen tornadoes touch down across Oklahoma
-
Oklahomans dealing with tornadoes, flooding as severe storms move across the state
-
Oklahoma communities cleaning up after severe storms uproot trees, damage homes
-
Powerful thunderstorms produce heavy rain, hail in metro
-
-
“All I could see was that trailer start to lift,” Possible tornado leaves behind damage in Pottawatomie County
-
Quick but powerful storm packs a punch across the metro
-
PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage across Oklahoma