Police investigating shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating following a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Meadowbrook Apartments, located in the 4300 block of N.W. 36th St.

Initial reports indicated that two people had been shot.

When officers arrived, they learned that one person had been shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

So far, police are working with a very limited description of the suspect.