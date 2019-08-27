Sound Check: Historic Oklahoma theatre goes from boom to bust to boom again!

OKLAHOMA CITY- When you stepped inside Tower Theatre in the 30s, 40s, and 50s you were greeted to the smell of popcorn, but in 1989 the lights went out.

The historic movie theatre became a desolate space collecting dust.

That is until a few years ago when Pivot Project opened the newly renovated building that hosts events almost every single day.

Stephen Tyler, Chad Whitehead, and Jabee Williams operate the historic landmark booking comedians, viewing parties and concerts to name a few.

We sat down with Stephen and Chad to talk about what it takes to book a concert in the KFOR podcast, Sound Check.

Download and listen from the link above OR find it on most podcast platforms including Spotify, and Apple Music, and Google Music.

