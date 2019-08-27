Strong winds rip roof off of Oklahoma City apartment building

Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Posted 4:10 pm, August 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – As a severe storm moved through Logan County, it caused dramatic damage to homes and trees in the area.

Officials say the storm was still packing a punch as it rolled into the Oklahoma City metro on Monday night.

With some winds registering at 70 miles per hour, the storm ripped the roof off of units at the Brickell Apartments, located near S.W. 74th and Blackwelder.

 

Wood panels were scattered around the building as crews worked to clean up the mess on Tuesday.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

