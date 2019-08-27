Teenager with basketball dreams lives his middle school years in DHS custody

EDMOND, Okla. – Andrew is a quiet and happy 14-year-old with a true passion for playing basketball.

He’s been playing since he was six years old and loves to practice every chance he gets.

“Every day. If I get a chance, I practice. And if I get a chance, I’ll practice all day,” he said.

Andrew, who likes to go by Drew, has actually been on his middle’s school’s basketball team, which he hopes to continue in an adoptive home.

Another high priority is education.

“It’s not just so you can get better jobs. It helps you and it carries you through life. It helps you with life lessons and they help you learn more things like math and reading,” Drew said.

A smart young man, who even though he’s in middle school, has his career path laid out.

“I hope to when I’m like, 17 or 18, go into the Marines and do a six-year term and when I’m 23, come out and get a job as a truck driver,” he said.

A truck driver like his biological father who passed away.

Drew says he’s in a shelter now, but he’s ready to get out.

“Because I’m tired of moving around and I want to be in a stable environment,” Drew said.

He would like a mom and a dad and younger siblings.

“I would like a younger one because I’m the baby of the family, so I would like a younger one,” Drew said.

He says he would also like an active family that will foster his active lifestyle.

“I want to have a good family that I can like, trust and rely on.”

A child looking for his place to call home.

News 4 recently learned Drew’s grandmother was granted custodial rights recently.

We are happy to hear he found a home.

If you are interested in adoption and/or fostering another child, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

