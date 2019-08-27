Thousands still without power 24 hours after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - OG&E said at their peak 117,000 people were without power after Monday night’s storm. That number down to just over 49,000 Tuesday evening.

OG&E said they are still assessing the damages. They don't know how long it will take to restore power, but they have recruited people from out of state to assist in recovery efforts.

Power is out but efforts to keep businesses running as usual is on.

“No power, no electric to anything,”’ said Michael Wyatt with Lunch on Us Ministry in Guthrie. “We spoke to the energy company they told us it could be anything from three hours to three days. They don’t know.”

Lunch on Us Ministry provides food and clothing for the underprivileged. They are one of thousands scrambling without power.

No air in the lunchroom or fans for the stoves. Food items in the fridge now piled up on dry ice in efforts to keep cold. “We have anywhere from 40 to 60 people who depend on hot lunches and bagged lunches. We provide showers for them; this is their only outlet during the day to eat.”

Like many others across the Sooner State, it’s a waiting game for Wyatt and his ministry. Everyone hoping relief comes soon. “No, no we don’t have nowhere to put it. I mean I don’t want to get it and have no place. We don’t have any options at this point.”

More than 1,000 additional linemen have been routed in for mutual aid. Priority is given to facilities such as hospitals, police departments, and fire departments.