Thousands of Oklahomans without power following strong storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands are without power Tuesday morning following strong storms across the state.
According to OG&E’s System Watch at around 6:30 a.m., more than 90,000 people are without power.
Half of those customers are in Oklahoma City, according to OG&E.
Crews say they are aware of the outages and are working to restore power.
