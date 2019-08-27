Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather closings and delays

Thousands of Oklahomans without power following strong storms

Posted 5:52 am, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30AM, August 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands are without power Tuesday morning following strong storms across the state.

According to OG&E’s System Watch at around 6:30 a.m., more than 90,000 people are without power.

Half of those customers are in Oklahoma City, according to OG&E.

Crews say they are aware of the outages and are working to restore power.

Click here to view System Watch.

Here are links to outage maps for power companies across the state:

Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority

Oklahoma Electric Cooperative 

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives

Public Service Oklahoma

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.