23 traffic lights still not working properly since Monday’s storm

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's been three days since Monday's monster storm rolled through, but folks are still dealing with the fall-out- especially when it comes to those tricky four-way stops.

The four-ways stops have the potential to become very dangerous. 23 across the city are out or blinking.

Across the metro, traffic lines backing up some reaching a half-mile long.

“Dealing with it. We are Oklahomans, we deal with it,” said Roosevelt Williams.

Stop signs popping up where traffic lights should be, keeping cars moving.

“Thirty, forty-five minutes, even to go eight miles south,” commented Jennifer Itote.

The outages are not only affecting drivers. People on foot having to dodge the gridlock.

“It is causing traffic jams. Right around here, especially when school is letting out,” Irvin McDonald.

One of OG&E's main systems took a hit from the storm, but now that it's fixed, they're hoping power everywhere will be restored soon.

“Hopefully soon, I am saying like in the morning because we have kids in school,” said Itote.

The recent outages even keeping kids out of school for the last two days. Most schools will be back in session Thursday, but OG&E says some customers won't get power back until Friday.

“It will be real soon, just have to have patience,” said Williams.

At last check, more than 16,500 people are still without power.

According to the Oklahoma City Streets Superintendent as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, these were the intersections that are all-out, on stops:

Northwest Broadway and Wilshire

MacArthur and NW 83rd

May and NW 23rd

May and NW 63rd

May and NW 65th

May and Wilshire

Purdue and NW 23rd

Classen and Belle Isle

Southwest

Dumas and Newcastle

Independence and SW 29th

Penn and I40

Robinson and SW 15

Plus 10 locations still in flash. They will be back up and running as OG&E continues to progress.