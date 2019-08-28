× Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Chickasha man.

It happened Tuesday, at around 6:45 a.m., on County Road 1400 near County Street 2830, less than a mile from Ninnekah.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Scott Womack, of Chickasha, was riding his bicycle westbound on the county road when a vehicle also traveling westbound struck Womack for an “unknown reason.”

Womack was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.