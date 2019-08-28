Carter County settles lawsuit for $3.2 million over inmate death

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A federal lawsuit following the death of an inmate in Carter County has been settled after missing documents were discovered at a funeral home.

Jeanne Bennett filed the lawsuit in July of 2017 after her son, 44-year-old Michael Manos, died while at the Carter County Jail.

The lawsuit alleged that employees at the Carter County Sheriff’s Office were deliberately indifferent to the medical needs of Manos, who was found unresponsive in his cell in November 2015. Among other things, it alleges jailers refused to provide Manos with the insulin he needed before his death, which is in violation of his constitutional rights.

Manos, who required medication for mental health and medical needs, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Ardmore.

Initially, Carter County officials denied wrongdoing. According to KXII, jail officials said Manos rejected the insulin.

However, jail medication logs that were just discovered this week showed that Manos was never offered the medicine while he was in custody.

Carter County and Bennett reached a $3.2 million settlement.