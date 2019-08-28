Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with free Fiestas Patrias festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a matter of weeks, a fun festival that celebrates Mexico’s Independence Day will take place in a metro park.

Families across Oklahoma City will head to Wiley Post Park to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day with the ‘Fiestas Patrias’ festival.

Organizers say thousands of people are expected to come out to enjoy the culture, music and history of the event. In addition to the fun, visitors can enjoy food, drinks and vendors who are taking part in the festival.

‘Fiestas Patrias’ will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Wiley Post Park.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Academia OKC program to help grow culturally relevant art in schools throughout the metro.