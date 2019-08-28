Children of man who killed deputy take stand in sentencing hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Both sides rested and testimony officially over in the sentencing phase of the Nathan Leforce trial.

A jury found Leforce guilty last week of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Logan County Deputy David Wade.

The state is seeking the death penalty.

Leforce was emotional Wednesday as two of his children took the stand.

His oldest son took the stand first, testifying about his father's "strong work ethic."

He talked about his favorite memories with his dad, and how he admired him for "his ability to stay calm."

He did testify that he wasn't angry at his dad for what happened, just disappointed.

When asked about his father's punishment, he said: "my children would miss out on more than I would."

Leforce's second-oldest son testified after, speaking about how Leforce "strives to be a good person" and how losing his dad would "destroy him."

He went on to say "without him, I already find it rough to do anything right now."

He talked about his dad being "a big part of my life" and said, "all life has value."

The state presenting a few rebuttals, playing videos from jail where Leforce talks with his friend about going to the state penitentiary in McAlester, where one of the "head Aryan's is at now" and how that person is his "homie."

He then says he would "jump in all heavy when he got there."

The defense argued that this was before Leforce was visited by a pastor in jail.

Prosecutors then played a phone call in jail between Leforce and his bother where Leforce says "I don't know any of my boys' birthdays."

Defense attorneys argued that you don't have to know somebody's birthday to love them.

Closing arguments will be first thing in the morning, jury deliberations should happen right after that.