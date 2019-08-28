Weather closings and delays

Comedian Ron White to perform at River Spirit Casino Resort

TULSA, Okla. – Ron White is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove on New Year’s Eve.

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

White is known for relaying tales about growing up in a small town in Texas and sharing stories of his daily life.

Over the past nine years, he has been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.

White will perform at the Paradise Cove on December 31 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale August 30. Two VIP experiences are also available for purchase.

Click here to purchase and learn more.

