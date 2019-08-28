× EMSA receives perfect reaccreditation score

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA was awarded a perfect score on its reaccreditation application to the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

EMSA officials say CAAS evaluators conducted an on-site review of EMSA facilities in Oklahoma City and Tulsa earlier this month before awarding the score.

CAAS focuses on high-quality patient care as well as an ambulance service’s total operation and its relationships with other agencies, the general public and the medical community.

“This is a testament to each and every one of our more than 600 EMSA Team Members in both our Western and Eastern Divisions. From our medics on our fleet of ambulances to our patient business services representatives who work at our offices, each Team Member had a hand in this honor,” EMSA Chief Executive Officer and President Jim Winham said.

According to EMSA, the score was recorded across more than 100 areas including agency management, financial management, budgeting and strategic planning, mutual aid and disaster coordination, credentialing and training, clinical standards, safety and community education.

The three-year reaccreditation is effective until 2022.

EMSA serves more than 1.1 million residents in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.