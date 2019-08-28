‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ brings magic to Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A busy Oklahoma City mall is now working to attract gamers with a new experience.

Penn Square Mall announced that it will feature an amplified ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite‘ gameplay experience in the United States with increased rewards.

Simon’s shopping destinations will each have multiple sponsored Inns and Fortresses, which give players more XP and more spell energy than other non-sponsored locations in the U.S.

“Penn Square Mall is committed to creating fun, innovative, real-life experiences for our shoppers, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is exactly the type of cutting-edge activation our customers get excited about playing. We believe the elevated gameplay we’re offering as a part of the program will drive traffic and excitement for our properties as well as the brands and retailers at Simon,” said Jill Merritt, Director of Marketing at Penn Square Mall.

Officials say some Simon properties will host real-world events and QR assignments for the game in the future.