Hearing scheduled for Oklahoma’s new train law

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a hearing is scheduled to take place regarding Oklahoma’s new train law.

The BNSF Railway Company filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday challenging the new ‘Oklahoma Blocked Crossing Statute,’ which allows railroad companies to be fined up to $1,000 for blocking crossings for more than 10 minutes.

In the lawsuit, BNSF specifically said it had been fined by the City of Edmond and the City of Davis. BNSF also named the members on the Corporation Commission in the lawsuit because the commission is in charge of enforcing citations for the new train law.

“Since there are multiple defendants, our city attorney will be working with the state to figure out how we proceed with this,” City of Edmond Public Information Officer Casey Moore told News 4.

In the lawsuit, BNSF says it is challenging the Oklahoma Blocked Crossing Statute because “the Oklahoma Blocked Crossing Statute is preempted under the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act.”

On Wednesday, a hearing is scheduled at the Corporation Commission regarding the lawsuit.

The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.