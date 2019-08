LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities in Lawton are working to make the community safer by getting residents involved in the process.

The Lawton Police Department is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Great Plains Technology Center.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the department will discuss a neighborhood watch program, community safety and crime prevention tips.

All residents are welcome to attend.