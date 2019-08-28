× Man on the road to recovery after mosquito bite left him paralyzed

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is on the road to recovery thanks to a unique non-profit program after a mosquito bite left him paralyzed.

“I didn’t even notice a mosquito bite. It didn’t leave a whelp. It didn’t leave any mark,” Joe Fenton said.

However, it was a mosquito bite and one that changed Fenton’s life in just a matter of weeks.

Turns out, that tiny bite was from a mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus, and its form is so rare that it sent Dr. Mark Winchester, Medical Director of Valir Pace, back to the textbook.

“It left him, essentially, quadriplegic, with all of the things that go along with that with being completely stationary, to depending on others to do just basic movements,” Dr. Winchester said.

Fenton’s combination of brain and spinal injuries first left him bed-ridden in the hospital for nine months, until he met the folks at Valir Pace and learned of a unique non-profit program that could provide him the care and help he needs, free of charge.

“With Pace, he gets transportation to come here five days a week. Any time he doesn’t feel good, we let the doctor know and he gets a doctor visit that day. He sees his nurse five times a week here to address his wound that was to the bone and big. Now, it’s about to close” Christina Tilford, a physical therapist with Valir Pace, said.

Determined to walk again, Fenton goes to physical therapy several times a day. It’s determination that doctors and physical therapists think just might be what gets him there.