McDonald’s adds DoorDash as delivery partner

Posted 10:53 am, August 28, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re craving a quarter pounder and fries from McDonald’s, but don’t feel like going out – you’re in luck!

McDonald’s announced on Wednesday the company has added DoorDash as a “McDelivery” partner, which will be available in more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide, including in Oklahoma City.

Customers can place orders through the DoorDash app or online.

For a limited time between August 28 and September 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.

